Motorcyclist survives violent bison attack in South Dakota

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a motorcyclist has survived a violent attack by a bison in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

A bystander’s video shows several bikers had stopped while a herd of bison crossed a road in Custer State Park on Wednesday. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says a 54-year-old Iowa woman got off the motorcycle on which she was a passenger and was attacked.

Sheriff’s officials say the bison caught the woman’s belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around violently before running away.

There’s no update on the woman’s condition.

Thousands of motorcycles are traveling through the Black Hills because of the ongoing Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

