Motorcycle group helping boy overcome school bullies

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — A local motorcycle clubs is helping an Albion boy overcome his school bullies.

The group known as the Asphalt Infidels met Dakota at the end of his school day on Friday and took him for a ride.

Dakota’s mom, Kelli Brenneke, said he has Tourette’s Syndrome and visits Riley Children’s Hospital every other month to see a Neurologist. Kelli helped organize the meeting and says her son deals with bullying both physically and online over social media.

“It’s almost a daily basis for him to struggle with the bullying. It’s hard as a parent to see your child come home and struggle with that and not want to go to school the next day,” added Kelli. “To have this kind of support with these big guys and to know that they have his back during these kind of times is very heartwarming to me.”

Kelli said she hopes the experience shows other parents and children that it is okay to reach out for help.