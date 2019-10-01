M&M’s Indiana’s favorite Halloween candy, study shows

Trick-or-treaters in Indiana may find more M&M’s in their bags than any other candy this Halloween. That’s because the melt-in-your-mouth, not-in-your-hand candies are the state’s most popular, according to a recent study.

Research conducted by Bid-on-Equipment.com based on Google search volume shows M&M’s are the most popular Halloween candy in Indiana. Researchers said they used Google AdWords to analyze search volume trends for more than 100 different types of candy, and surveyed 2,004 people in residential neighborhoods across the country to develop their results.

The study also found the most popular Halloween candy in major metropolitan cities (Indianapolis loves Life Savers, as it turns out), as well as the ideal hours for trick-or-treat (6-9 p.m.) and the average amount spent on Halloween candy ($25.64). The survey also asked: Should Halloween be moved to the last Saturday in October, to which 52 percent answered Yes.