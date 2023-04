(Reuters) – Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 13s from his ‘Last Dance’ season have become the most expensive sneakers ever sold at auction.

The single lot sold for $2.2 million during an online auction at Sotheby’s on Tuesday, marking a new world record for a pair of sneakers ever sold.

The shoes were worn in game two of the 1998 NBA finals, where Jordan scored 37 points. They’re considered to be in remarkable condition with big silver signatures by Jordan.