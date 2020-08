FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's a short and simple message, but one that can cause a great deal of problems. If you received the text message below, you aren't alone - cell phone users across the nation are being baited with the same scam.

"We believe that link is some form of phishing, malware, or it could be a virus that is uploaded to your phone or your computer," said Nichole Thomas, Northern Indiana's Better Business Bureau's communication director. "If they were to put a virus on your device that could track your keystrokes, that means they could get your username, password and potentially have access to your financial information."