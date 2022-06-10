As gas prices continue to soar, the wallets of motorists are taking the hit. Some solutions could be to drive less, or use public transit or bike, but plenty of people have to drive. The good news is, there are some simple solutions to cut back on how much fuel you’re using.
RELATED:
- What fuel rewards program offers biggest savings?
- Soaring gas prices lead to high demand for hybrid and electric vehicles
- Here are 2 free apps that can save you money on gas
- Study: These 10 cities have the most expensive commutes