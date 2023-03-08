(WANE) There’s a new name for a McDonald’s menu item that first hit menus in 2021. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is now the McCrispy, joining McNuggets, McMuffin, and McFlurry.

To commemorate the name change, the fast food giant is rolling out two new McCrispy sandwiches for a limited time; the Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.

Both sandwiches feature a chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll. The Bacon Ranch McCrispy™ features crinkle cut pickles, while the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy™ adds Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

McDonald’s is also rolling out a new beverage option. Starting now, participating restaurants will offer premium lemonade made with real lemon juice, real sugar cane, and bits of real lemon pulp.