McDonald’s bringing back spicy McNuggets; here’s how to get some for free

McDonald’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets for a limited time, and giving diners a free sample.

McDonald’s said Tuesday that Spicy Chicken McNuggets and its Mighty Hot Sauce will return to menus Feb. 1.

The spicy nuggets were first offered last year and were popular, McDonald’s said.

To welcome them back, McDonald’s will offer customers a free 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets with Door Dash orders of $20 of more with code SPICY from Feb. 2-6.

Spicy McNuggets will be offered for a limited time, McDonald’s said.

“So let the countdown to Feb. 1 begin, and make sure to snag your Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce orders fast, since the hottest menu items in town won’t stick around forever,” the fast food chain said. “And chicken fans can rest assured that we’re not stopping here – be on the lookout for more delicious options hitting our menus soon.”