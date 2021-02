FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A Trine University student was in the right place at the right time when she was able to help a young woman who went into the St. Joseph River last month.

Like any other Monday, Miranda Coombs, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student and former cross country and track athlete, was out for her daily run Jan. 25. While she was running under the St. Joe Center bridge, she spotted a young woman in the water.