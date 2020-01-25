Lunar New Year celebrated at the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — Performances took place for Chinese New Year underneath the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. Performances took place for Chinese New Year underneath the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. PARIS (AP) — Performances took place for Chinese New Year underneath the Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

The French-Chinese Association of the Dance of the Dragon and the Lion performed to crowds in association with the company which operates the Paris landmark.

Chinese New Year celebrations come at a difficult time after three patients carrying the new strain of coronavirus spreading across China were hospitalised in France.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Operating Company of the Eiffel Tower said they were following the news of the virus closely, but that during celebrations “there is no panic and we continue to receive visitors of the entire world at the Eiffel Tower.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.