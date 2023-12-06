NEW YORK (WCBS) – A symbol of Hanukkah took shape Wednesday in Manhattan, amid what is a difficult time for Jewish people.

The world’s largest menorah went up at its annual home on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street near the Plaza Hotel.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues and Jewish people face a troubling rise in antisemitism, a rabbi addressed the meaning of the menorah and its light.

“That’s the message for all of us today, that light always wins over darkness,” said Rabbi Motti Seligson, of Chabad Lubavitch.

The menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah from Dec. 7-15.