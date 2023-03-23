VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the odds of someone getting struck by lightning in their life are 1 in 15,300.

Unfortunately, a truck in Van Wert, Ohio, could not beat those odds Thursday as surveillance camera footage showed a truck getting struck by lightning.

According to a viewer who provided WANE 15 with a photo of the lightning strike, the incident happened at Braun Ambulances in Van Wert.

Van Wert County Emergency Management reported to the National Weather Service that the incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Both the Van Wert County Emergency Management report and the viewer stated nobody suffered injuries in the incident, and the viewer also said the truck will not start.