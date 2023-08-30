AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Labor Day weekend auction with Auburn Worldwide Auctioneers is around the corner, and this year’s lineup includes one car made for royalty.

Among the valuable cars up for sale is one that was specially commissioned by the Crown Agents for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s official visit to Jamaica in 1966. The 1966 Austin Princess Landaulette with coachwork by Vanden Plas was built in Kingsbury, London before it was shipped to Jamaica for the queen.

Check out the auction website for more details on the historic car.

The auction takes place from Thursday to Saturday at the company’s global headquarters in Auburn.

Here’s a look at some of the other cars at the auction: