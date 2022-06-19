SPAIN (CBS) — Firefighters and locals tried to protect a pig farm from the flames as Spain’s northeast region of Navarra battled several wildfires on Sunday.

Some outbuildings were burnt but the farm, located in Belascuain, was saved from the flames and the pigs were taken to a safe place.

Over 700 people have been evacuated from nine villages in the area.

10 helicopters and four water tanker aircrafts are being used to support firefighters in Navarra. Spain’s emergency military unit was also deployed.

Dry and windy conditions have caused wildfires in several areas, with Zamora, near the border with Portugal, among the worst hit.

More than 25,000 hectares of land had been burned in the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in Zamora and thousands more in Catalonia and Navarra.

Temperatures drastically dropped in Spain on Sunday helping raise humidity in the areas where emergency services are working to put out the flames.