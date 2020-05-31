Little boy has a backyard prom for his babysitter

BACKYARD PROM: The coronavirus pandemic canceled prom for many high school seniors, but this senior got to experience one thanks to a boy she babysits. Take a look at the special evening a soon-to-be second grader planned for his babysitter.
