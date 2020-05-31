Little boy has a backyard prom for his babysitter

Don't Miss

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

BACKYARD PROM: The coronavirus pandemic canceled prom for many high school seniors, but this senior got to experience one thanks to a boy she babysits. Take a look at the special evening a soon-to-be second grader planned for his babysitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss