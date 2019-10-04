Let’s Celebrate! It’s National Taco Day!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Taco ’bout something we can all agree to celebrate… it’s National Taco Day!

According to the National-Taco-Day website, Americans ate nearly 5 billion tacos last year!

Many restaurants like Qdoba, On the Border, Tijuana Flats and Taco Bell are offering special deals to help customers celebrate the day.

Visit Fort Wayne has compiled a list of favorites that are perfect for National Taco Day. The list includes The Hoppy Gnome, Proximo, Tacos Arandas “El Amish,” Salsa Grille, and LaFogata.

To participate in National Taco Day on social media use the hashtag #NationalTacoDay.