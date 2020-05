WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With summer just around the corner many are looking forward to a day at the pool. But there's lots of uncertainty due to restrictions put in place by the governor to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Water parks and amusement parks can open at 50% capacity starting June 14. However, some facilities are choosing to close their doors for more reasons than just COVID-19.

The Bluffton Parks Department announced that the Wells Community Swimming Pool will not open this year. While the virus played a big part in the decision, funding played a bigger role. The delay in property taxes collections put in place because of the pandemic has also meant a delay in the funding the city would receive to operate the pool.