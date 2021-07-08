Lamborghini unveils ‘last’ pure combustion engine supercar

President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, says the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be Lamborghini’s last to come with a pure combustion engine.

Its followup, expected in 2023, will be plug-in hybrid, though will still have a V12 engine. It’s part of plans to hybridise the auto maker’s entire offering by 2024.

“We always said we don’t need to be the first one to step into this type of market. But when we do it, we have to be the best ones,” says Winkelmann.

“So, we have to promise that the new generation of cars is better than the previous one. And I’m talking especially about performance. And if you don’t achieve this, then it’s no use and then we would not do it.”

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae promises 0-100 kilometres per-hour in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 355 kilometres per-hour.

Winkelmann says they plan to only make 600 units – 350 coupes and 250 roadster editions.

Not all have been sold, but with a price tag of between 400,000 and 450,000 euros, it’s only a certain type of car buyer that will be interested.

“In my opinion, it will be a car, which is going to be a collector’s item,” says Winkelmann.

Sant’Agata Bolognese based Lamborghini reported record sales in the first quarter of 2021, delivering 2,422 cars from January to March, a 22 percent increase on the same period in 2019 and a 25 percent increase on last year.

Winkelmann says that trend looks set to continue. Their order book is full for ten months’ worth of factory production, he says.

“I think this all started in the middle of last year when the people came back from the lockdown, the people had more time to think about their lives, they were going online, they were thinking about what’s next. And to buy a car, to have something which is really now rewarding them in a period of time, which is very difficult. It’s very positive for Lamborghini,” he says.

Last November, Winkelmann took up the role at Lamborghini while remaining at fellow Volkswagen brand Bugatti, which he joined as President in 2018.

The German who was previously President and CEO of Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016. He says his role now is to prepare the Italian sports car maker for “the next step.”

“The next step is electrification, is making it suitable to be still on the market also after this decade, to have large shoulders, to be able to face all the challenges of the future by putting the right cars into the market and also strengthening this company,” he says.