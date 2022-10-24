(WANE) — On Monday, Kohl’s announced a series of November holiday events the department store has planned with the holiday season just around the corner.

Multiple events will be taking place from Nov. 4 to Cyber Monday that customers will have access to both online and in-store.

Black Friday Early Access

The Black Friday Early Access sales begins Nov. 4 and offers deals from customers including 15% off purchases and other perks until Nov. 10.

This event also allows customers to earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on Nov. 4 only, as well as $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent for the rest of the event.

Dashing Deal Days

Dashing Deal Days consists of two weekend sales on Nov. 11 and 12, as well as Nov. 18 and 19.

This event offers similar deals as the Black Friday Early Access event, but one unique promotion offers 30% off in-store purchases for active and former military personnel and veterans.

The offer also extends to families of veterans as well.

Dashing Deal Days will also continue into December, with those details coming at a later date.

Black Friday Week Deals

This event begins Nov. 20 and will provide deals all week through Friday, Nov. 25, both in-store and online, while supplies last.

This event also has similar promotions to the previous two events, including 15% off purchase from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25.

Black Friday Flash Steals

On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Kohl’s will offer flash sales on a broad range of items, and these deals will be announced closer to the days of the event.

Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but the flash sales will still be available online.

Super Cyber Sale

The final event during November will be entirely online through the Super Cyber Sale, which begins Nov. 26 and ends on Cyber Monday.

Kohl’s will announce the details of this event at a later date.