Keep pets safe and secure this 4th of July weekend with tips from Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets safe and comfortable.

To ensure your pets stay safe at home this holiday, here are some helpful tips:

Keep your pets inside in a confined room with curtains over any windows during peak firework times. Try playing calming music or turning on a white noise machine.

Give your pets treats and their favorite toys so they can keep their minds busy and not focused on the loud fireworks. Try filling a toy with peanut butter or various treats.

Some pets are more anxious than others. FWACC recommends talking to your veterinarian to see if any medication could aid in keeping your pet’s stress level down.

If you have cats, we recommend purchasing and using a non-sponsored product called Feliway. It puts out a calming pheromone that is unique to only cats.

If you need to take your dog outside to use the bathroom, make sure they are wearing a properly fitted collar or harness while they are leashed even if you have a fence. Sudden, loud noises can cause any dog to become frightened and attempt to run.

Double check your fence to make sure there are no openings or loose areas, as well as checking that all latches are secure.

Make sure all pets are wearing up-to-date I.D. tags on their collar.

Collars can fall off, so make sure your pet is also microchipped and that the information is current. FWACC offers microchipping for just $15. To check to see if your pet’s microchip is up-to-date, visit FWACC’S website.

“While we understand you might want your dog(s) to be a part of the festivities this holiday, it can be overwhelming for many dogs. A stressed or anxious dog is more likely to try to run away or even bite. For the safety of you, your family, and your dog(s), please keep them safely inside your home,” FWACC said.

FWACC will be closed Monday for the holiday, but if your dog or cat does get loose the organization said to start looking immediately. File a lost pet report through Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, post to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne’s Facebook or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne, and check fwacc.org daily for current housed stray animals. FWACC said lost pets will be able to be picked up starting Tuesday when the shelter reopens.