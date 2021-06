INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A survey commissioned by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) shows how the attitudes of residents related to the leisure and travel industry changed during a six-month span.

Rockport Analytics conducted a series of surveys for the IDDC with the intention of helping inform both industry stakeholders and state leaders on current business and consumer confidence. The first five surveys were administered online in weekly waves from May 5 to June 5 in 2020. Then, Rockport Analytics completed two additional surveys, one in the last week of November 2020 and one in late April/early May of 2021.