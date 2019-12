(CNN) December 24th isn’t just Christmas Eve, it’s also National Eggnog Day.

The origin of this day is not know but eggnog is a traditional holiday beverage also known as milk punch. Many people either love it or hate it.

If you aren’t familiar with what goes into eggnog, it’s a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs and sometimes liquor.

If you don’t care for the drink itself, try eggnog cookies, pudding or eggnog flavored ice cream.