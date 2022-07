GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even behind the shades and the trimmed summer beard, there was no denying who was in town for a rare summer visit.

Santa came to Wisconsin thanks in part to Green Bay Santa Inc., a nonprofit formed by Santa’s very good friends, the owners of the legendary Lil Jamaica food truck.

A food truck rally fundraiser was organized to continue the holiday cheer– and Santa insisted on taking part.