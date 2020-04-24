Indianapolis first responders thank IU Health, Riley staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 10 different first responder and emergency agencies participated in a “thank you” parade for hospital workers at IU Health University Hospital and Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Of the parade, Dr. Mark Luetkemeyer, chief medical officer at IU Health Methodist & University Hospitals said, “IU Health’s frontline staff continues to respond with courage, compassion and unprecedented resolve. We sincerely thank each and every one of them for their sacrifices during this time. We feel privileged to receive such a public ‘thank you’ from the brave first responders of Indiana.”

Members of Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Fire, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, Indianapolis EMS, IUPUI police, Lawrence Fire, Lawrence Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the IU Health police department all participated in the parade.

All photos and video used are courtesy of Indiana University Health.