Indiana State Trooper makes special delivery

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, an Indiana State Trooper helped deliver a baby on the Indiana Toll Road.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Trooper Thomas Maymi was working on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52 mile-marker observing traffic when a semi stopped on the westbound side of the interstate. Trooper Maymi reported seeing a man exiting his truck and ran across the highway towards the Trooper while requesting assistance. The man told Maymi that his wife was pregnant and may be in labor.

After calling for an ambulance, Trooper Maymi went with the driver to his truck to check on the pregnant woman, the press release said. The driver’s wife told Maymi that said she was in labor.

Trooper Maymi reported noticing that there was not enough time to transport the woman to the hospital and he would be delivering the baby. Maymi proceeded to assist the woman with her contractions until LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene.

Two minutes after paramedics were on scene, the baby was delivered, the press release said. Once delivered, the mom and baby were transported to an area hospital.

“We are pleased to announce that baby, mom, dad and even Trooper Maymi are all doing fine,” the press release said. “The proud parents have named their newborn Malaki Thomas Robertson, his middle name after Trooper Thomas Maymi. Malaki tipped the scales at 6 lbs. 3 oz.”

The Indiana State Police said that Shaniqua Traywick and Carl Robertson were very much in shock over the grand entrance made by baby Malaki. She also expressed her gratitude to Trooper Maymi for helping deliver her baby and said, “We were all troopers that day!”.