FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Dunes National Park is one of the most Instagrammable parks in the country, according to Places to Travel.

The study done by the travel site examined Instagram hashtag data and the size of the national parks to find which parks have the highest “hashtag per acre.”

Indiana Dunes National Park came in at No. 9, with 6.12 hashtags per acre.

Ranking No. 1 as the most “Instagrammable” was the Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri. The park features 90.9 acres with 11,221 hashtags on Instagram resulting in 123.44 hashtags per acre. Some other parks included on the list were Acadia National Park in Maine and Zion National Park in Utah.

Graph from Places to Travel with hashtag counts per acre in parks

“Social media continues to play a pivotal role in where we decide to travel to for vacation or for a weekend trip, with many social media users taking to their favorite platform to see the best beauty spots at their chosen destination,” a spokesperson for the travel site said.