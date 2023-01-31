A deer in Port Barrington, Illinois, was rescued from an icy river this Sunday.

PORT BARINGTON, Ill. — A deer was rescued this Sunday from an icy river near Port Barrington, Illinois, just north of Chicago.

The images come courtesy of the Wauconda Fire District. These pictures were posted to their Facebook page from the rescue.

The deer was found and assisted in the Fox river at noon on Sunday. Somebody had passed by the deer before calling and reporting the situation.

Jan, the name of the deer, was then comforted with blankets and hot packs to restore movement in her legs.

McHenry County conservational personnel were also on the scene to help support and stay with the deer to ensure she was safe.