Hundreds of capybaras overrun neighborhood in Argentina

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

COUNTLESS CAPYBARAS: People living in this community in Argentina have a lot of furry, four-legged neighbors. Local media reports hundreds of capybaras have overrun a suburb in Tigre, and the population has been increasing over the years.

