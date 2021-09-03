Hundreds of capybaras overrun neighborhood in Argentina

COUNTLESS CAPYBARAS: People living in this community in Argentina have a lot of furry, four-legged neighbors. Local media reports hundreds of capybaras have overrun a suburb in Tigre, and the population has been increasing over the years.
