Humane Fort Wayne offering ‘Silver Dollar Senior Special’ in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To celebrate Adopt a Senior Pet month, Humane Fort Wayne has announced that adoption fees for senior pets are only $1 for the month of November.
Senior dog criteria:
- Dogs over 25 pounds and six years and older
- Dogs under 25 pounds and nine years and older
This price includes:
- Spay/neuter surgery
- Up to date vaccinations
- Microchip
- This month’s flea preventative
- A starter bag of food
- Plus, tons of printed and online resources for adopters to take home to help your senior adjust in your home!
To fill out an application and view adoptable animals, visit Humane Fort Wayne’s website.