Humane Fort Wayne offering ‘Silver Dollar Senior Special’ in November

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County firefighters will soon learn how to better help people with Autism during emergencies.

"We are strangers coming into their home," said Jon Gray, Markle Fire Department Chief. "It's really important that we can help serve all the individuals. We've been on a few calls in the last 10 years I've been on the department where we have had Autistic children, and it has been a challenge to serve them. I think this is only going to make it easier for all of us."