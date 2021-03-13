How to spot a fake review when shopping online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in online shopping, which has unfortunately also resulted in more fake product reviews.

“I think that with online activity and everybody being home from the pandemic that a lot of companies are trying to capitalize on that and maybe putting products out that have some fake reviews,” said Nichole Thomas, the communications director for the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana. “There are a lot of businesses that have moved to an online concept, but there are also a lot of scam artists out there that are capitalizing on it.”

According to Digital Commerce 360, the amount of people online shopping increased by 44 percent in 2020. Thomas said the BBB serving Northern Indiana had over 250 reports to their scam tracker last year.

“They range,” said Thomas. “But, certainly there were lots of products that people weren’t happy with and some of those potentially did come from fake reviews.”

Thomas said there’s a variety of reasons people would post fake reviews. One being to increase their own company’s sales.

“There’s a lot of research that shows that buyers want to see reviews and they want to see them within the last two weeks,” said Thomas. “And they want to see how businesses are interacting with those reviews.”

On the flip side, Thomas said occasionally on websites such as Google and Yelp, competitors will leave fake reviews to try to negatively portray their competition.

So how can you spot a fake review? Thomas said there are a variety of things that should stick out as red flags.

“According to research from Cornell University, when you see reviews that have a lot of “I’s” and “me’s” in there, those tend to be maybe fake because they are thinking about what they’re writing instead of just writing from their feelings or their experience,” said Thomas.

Seeing multiple reviews with very similar phrases is something else to be cautious of.

“Maybe not the exact same words but something very similar or something conveying the same idea, that’s probably again marketing or someone from the sales department potentially bumping up their reviews.”

Another thing Thomas said to look out for is what the BBB calls “scene setting” which is when reviewers tend to tell more of a story instead of simply describing the product.

“That’s more of a marketing ploy and less of an actual person’s review,” said Thomas.

A product having a sudden spike in reviews within the last week or month could also potentially be a red flag, according to Thomas. Although she did acknowledge the product could have just been on sale and a lot of people just came back to review it.

Thomas also said the product’s price should not be the only determining factor when buying something. If most companies are selling something for $50, and you find it on another website for $25, she said that should be a warning to do more research about why it’s being sold for less.

Thomas’ biggest piece of advice for buyers is to do as much research as possible before buying a product such as Googling the product with the word “scam” after it to see if anyone else has had issues with a particular product.

“It really does ultimately end with the consumer so we encourage you to read the reviews,” said Thomas. “Just really pay attention critically, ask yourself if I was going to review this would this be how I said it, and if it is too salesy, too marketing-like, then that’s probably fake or it’s probably been manufactured.”