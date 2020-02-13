How to make a foolproof Valentine’s Day dinner for your sweetheart

This Valentine’s Day, skip the restaurant and show your sweetheart what true love looks like by making dinner at home! Ivy Tech Community College hospitality administration student and chef-in-training Carl Dalrymple shows us how to make an easy Valentine’s Day dinner you can prepare for your sweetheart. It’s sure to impress!
Here’s how to make it:
Heart-Shaped Sautéed Italian Chicken Breast
INGREDIENTS
- 2 T oil
- 2 – 5oz chicken breast
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp each salt, pepper, garlic, and Italian seasoning
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering
- Cut the chicken breast horizontally without cutting completely though so that it makes a heart-shape when unfolded
- Combine flour, salt, pepper, garlic, and Italian seasoning
- Dredge chicken breast in flour mixture
- Place chicken in pan and fry on both sides until golden brown
Pasta w/a vodka cream sauce
INGREDIENTS
- 16 ounces penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons garlic
- 1/4c chopped shallots
- 28 ounce can Italian style or San Marzano whole tomatoes
- 4 oz tomato paste
- 1/4 cup vodka
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese plus more for serving
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped basil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to package directions
- While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce
- Melt the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and shallots and cook for 5 minutes
- Pour the tomato products into the pan
- Add the vodka to the pan. Simmer the sauce for 10 minutes over medium low heat
- Stir in the heavy cream and parmesan cheese and simmer for another 5 minutes or until thickened. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste
- Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley, parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes (optional), then serve
Pastry Hearts
INGREDIENTS
- One sheet puff pastry
- 1 container fresh raspberries
- 1.5 pints of 40 % whipping cream
- 3 T instant pudding mix
- 1/2 cup sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut hearts out of puff pastry and bake at 375 degrees for 18 minutes
- Whip cream, sugar and pudding mix till firm peaks
- Fill hearts with cream and raspberries
For more on Ivy Tech’s Hospitality Administration program, click here.