(CBS) – Oscar Mayer is offering the road trip of a lifetime to 12 lucky drivers who will be chosen to operate a 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

Well, it’s not actually luck, but skill that will determine this year’s group of “Hotdoggers”, a job described by Oscar Mayer as “a one-year, full-time, paid gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.”

As spokespeople for the brand, Hotdoggers are entrusted each year with driving and maintaining the Wienermobile, along with creating social media content for Oscar Mayer during “meat” and greets across the country, the company announced Monday. Those who take on the job drive an average of 20,000 miles, visit at least 40 cities nationwide and attend more than 1,200 events.

Applications are open through Jan. 31, and the job is listed as paying Hotdoggers a $35,600 base salary.

In recent years, Hotdoggers enjoyed a trip to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 50 years, married 12 couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored frozen pop to fans in New York City.

WANE 15’s Lydia Reuille contributed to this story.