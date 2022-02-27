MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) — History was made in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Friday. After nearly 14 years, the grand reopening of America’s Black Holocaust Museum is here.

Standing on the shoulders of museum founder Dr. James Cameron, the community continually supported the reopening, including Senator Tammy Baldwin.

“To think of someone who is the only survivor of a lynching to have the spirit of humility and reconciliation that he had,” Congresswoman Gwen Moore said of Dr. Cameron.

“I know my mom and dad are probably celebrating, partying and I just want to wish my dad happy birthday,” Virgil Cameron, Dr. Cameron’s son, said.

“We don’t create history, we interpret history. We educate about our history, about our culture and about our art. But my vision for the museum is to make and create an academic center of excellence around the study of race,” Dr. Bert Davis said.