Historic Castle Gallery in Fort Wayne for sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For more than 25 years, the Castle Gallery Fine Art has served as a home to artists locally and nationally, showcasing their paintings, sculptures, and artwork. The building itself is also a piece of artwork.

It’s also a home, though, boasting 7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and 3 and a half baths across more than 7,000 square feet.

And it’s all for sale, for $1.29 million. Well, most of it – the art is not included.

Located on West Wayne Street in the heart of the Historic West Central neighborhood, the gallery and home is looking for a new owner. Husband and wife owners Jody Hemphill Smith and Mark Smith are now ready to part with the property, which features three stories of porches, Tiffany fireplaces, a four-car garage, and completely upgraded electrical, plumbing and heating.

“Fort Wayne had no place for an artist to show their work for an on-going base,” Co-owner and artist Jody Hemphill Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of fun with this. People come in and get to experience Fort Wayne on a more casual footing.”

“Our job is not only selling this property but finding the right buyer,” said Josh Lewis said, vice president of Steffen Group, which is listing the property. “A buyer that will carry on the tradition of this property and be good stewards of the property like Mark and Jody have been.”

Background

The home was constructed in 1905 for B. Paul Mossman and his wife. The Castle is of the Richardsonian Romanesque style, which is known for its medieval-influenced style. Mossman lived in the home until he donated it to the city of Fort Wayne to become the municipal art museum.

From 1949 to 1983, the home served as the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. The museum was then sold and turned into separate condos.

When Jody Hemphill Smith and Mark Smith purchased the castle in 1995, the couple spent a lot of time and money to restore the castle back to its original design. The castle then became an art gallery and has since featured artists from around the world.

“The cool part is that, it’s art in a residential setting,” co-owner of the castle Mark Smith said. “It’s not like a gallery where everything is black and white. You’re in a home. A home from 1905.”

First Floor living room.

Staircase on the first floor.

Inside the hidden bathroom.

Second Floor master bedroom.

Second Floor Office.

View outside the second floor office.

Hidden Staircase leading to the third floor.

Living area on the third floor.

Patio area on the third floor.

Hemphill Smith hopes that someone will continue the gallery tradition and allow the public to still view the home.

“I hope they share it,” Hemphill Smith said. “I hope they don’t privatize it too much. I would like to see it carry on. We have people coming in all the time now saying, ‘You can’t close this place.’ I kind of feel that way myself.”

When asked what their favorite part of owning the castle was, Mark and Jody pointed at one another. Once they move out, the couple plan to move three doors down, in the house they met in.

Take a Tour

The first floor is home to a living room, a hidden bathroom, a kitchen, a dinning room and a gift shop.

The second floor is home to several bedrooms, bathrooms, an office, and a living room.

The third floor has a loft area with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

To schedule a tour of the property, contact Josh Lewis with the Steffen Group at (260) 273-9311 or by email at josh.lewis@steffengrp.com.

