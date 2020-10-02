Historic Black settlement in Grant County receives state recognition

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Nestled on an old county road in rural Grant County, a hundred local leaders and community members gathered to see a piece of history unveiled.

The Indiana Historical Landmark Association placed a marker to commemorate the Weaver Settlement Thursday afternoon.

“The rich heritage that is here is what is so important and why that legacy should be saved,” Weaver Historical Landmark Committee member Jocelyn Whitticker said. “We are proud of this. You saw a diverse community. You saw blacks and whites and so on. You saw four different school systems within Grant County represented and that’s so important.”

One of the sides of the Weaver Settlement Marker.

The Weaver Settlement Marker was placed on the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and OES Farm on 600 South just west of 250 West in Grant County. The location was one of the remaining areas that were formerly part of the Weaver Settlement.

In 1840, five free Black families moved from North Carolina to Grant County, Indiana, and created the Weaver Settlement, clearing more than 3,000 acres of land. Weaver is located west of what is today known as Jonesboro. By 1849, Weaver had its first church, and five years later the Baptists built a church that is still standing today.

During the Civil War, freed and escaped slaves came to Weaver. After the war, the community grew; businesses and formal schools were built. During its peak, more than 2,000 lived in the community making it one of the earliest and biggest congregations of Black pioneers in Indiana.

Then came the natural gas boom in Grant County in the 1880s, and residents started to move away from their farms to work in the cities. Forty years later, Weaver was still thriving with more than 100 black families still living in the area.

Racial tensions heightened in 1930 after the lynching of two African American men in Grant County. This was the last known lynching in the state.

Over the years, the population of Weaver slowly dwindled and the building eventually fell down. Today the church built back in 1854 is still standing on the corner of on C.R. 600 South and C.R. 250 West. The remnants of Weaver still remains, protected by a fence that surrounds the majority of the property. Where general stores, shops, and schools once stood, now is home to playgrounds, huts, and a large grass lawn.

“It was a connection for me,” Pettiford-Weaver descendant Norma Johnson said. “To be able to be here with my other family members, to recognize my ancestors on this hallowed ground, it meant everything.”

Every third Sunday in August, descendants of the Pettiford-Weaver family come back for what many call a big family reunion full of food, fun, and memories. The family has been reuniting for more than 100 years.

“This place is hallowed ground,” Annette Marshall said. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be third Sunday in August than right here at Weaver.”

The Weaver Cemetery is located down the road from the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and OES Farm.

However, for years, many drove by the property, never knowing the history or story. The story of the Weaver Settlement was not taught in schools or appeared in the history books. Those who knew about the settlement were descendants or learned about the settlement from descendants.

That was until 2018, when the church was vandalized. That year, a former Trustee of Liberty Township, Sue Althouse, submitted an application for a historical marker for Weaver with the Indiana Historical Bureau. That following year, the Weaver Historical Landmark Committee was formed and began researching the settlement and raising money for the marker. Then in 2020, the state approved the marker.

“As we learned more about Weaver that more fascinating it was,” Sue Althouse said. “It was just fantastic. There was a horse race track here and people would travel from states around to come to. They would even race motorcycles and it closed in 1930. There are just so many stories and so much history and so many people connected with this place.”

The marker was unveiled Thursday. Those in attendance began to cry tears of joy, clap with applause and cheer for the history that was now on display.

For descendants and community members, the ceremony had a deeper meaning.

“To have something like this for so many years, over a hundred years, and you know no one really talks about it,” Carrie Marshall Robinson said. “But now that this is where I know it won’t disappear….it won’t disappear.”

Weaver Historical Landmark Committee is currently working to raise money to have a historical marker place on the only remaining cemetery from Weaver, located just a block away from the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and OES Farm. The hope is to have all 193 names of the Weaver residents who are buried in the cemetery placed on a marker. There are some headstones remaining, but many have been broken or the names disappeared over time. Other headstones are believed to be just below the ground’s surface.

Along with the marker, the group and descendants hope that a museum could one day be placed on the land to help educate people on the Weaver Settlement. To learn more about the settlement and some of its former residents, you can visit the Marion Public Library.

After the ceremony, WANE 15 spoke with several descendants and members of the Weaver Historical Landmark Committee to learn more about the settlement and what the marker means to them.