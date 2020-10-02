He’s back….viral video star Michael Myers of Decatur returns for 2020 Halloween season

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A year after his videos went viral, Michael Myers has popped up once again in Northeast Indiana. Friday, his Facebook Page uploaded a new video for the 2020 Halloween Season.

The latest video shows a man dressed as Michael Myers from the ‘Halloween’ films standing in a corn field on the side of a road. His wife spots him and says “What are you doing, you’re an idiot! Get in the car and stop scaring kids.” The man’s son says “I’m never going to have any friends” in the video after seeing Myers in the field.

The videos went viral back in 2019 with many fans sharing the videos via social media. Throughout that Halloween season, various videos staring Myers and his wife were posted for fans enjoyment.

Fans of the videos can even purchase custom gear including t-shirts, koozies, tumblers and many more items. Myer’s Facebook says more videos will be expected throughout the Halloween season.