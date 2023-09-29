(WANE) — Although Halloween is still technically over one month away, that has not stopped northeast Indiana residents from turning their yards into homes for many ghouls and goblins.

In addition to those who enjoy decorating their homes, around 130 million homes or apartments partake in trick-or-treating in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Many homes in Fort Wayne and elsewhere have already started gearing up for the holiday with elaborate decorations. Here are just a few:

1209 Valdosta Drive (Fort Wayne)

Mystic Drive (Fort Wayne)

602 and 606 Rudisill Blvd. (Fort Wayne)

606 Rudisill Boulevard

22426 Front St. (Woodburn)

(Video provided by Chris Glaze)

402 N. High St. “Terror on High St.” (Hartford City)

(Photo provided by Mackenzie Foust)

(Photo provided by Mackenzie Foust)

(Photo provided by Mackenzie Foust)

(Photo provided by Mackenzie Foust)

(Photo provided by Mackenzie Foust)

511 E. 9th St. (Auburn)

(Photos provided by Joseph Martindale)