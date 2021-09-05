Hall of Fame boxing ref Frank Garza to speak at Ohio’s Canal Museum

DELPHOS, Ohio (WANE) – Hall of Fame International boxing official Frank Garza is set to speak this month at the Canal Museum in Delphos, Ohio.

Garza will give a presentation on his career in the boxing profession on Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Delphos Canal Museum.

Garza, a 1970 Delphos St. John’s graduate, has been a boxing official for more than 35 years. He has officiated bouts, including World Title bouts, in 17 countries, 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

A member of multiple Halls of Fame, he was named #6 Best Top Ten Referees in World by Ring Magazine 2002 and one of the All-Time Boxing History Best Referees Top 50 by World Boxing Council President Jose Sulaiman at the 50th Anniversary WBC Convention 2012 in Cancun.

The public is invited to attend this free event at the museum and is encouraged to bring questions for Garza on his career in the boxing profession.