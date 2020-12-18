H.O.P.E. for Animals offering $10 microchipping during December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – H.O.P.E. for Animals is celebrating the holidays by offering $10 microchipping for the month of December.

“You can relax this holiday season knowing your furry friends can be returned to you in the event they become lost,”” the press release said.

Wellness Walk-in times are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn what to expect at the walk-in clinic, visit the H.O.P.E. for Animals website.

All pets are required to be up to date on the rabies vaccine. Any animal not up-to-date may be required to be vaccinated during the visit.