(CBS) – Gus the Tortoise is turning an impressive 100 years old.

The gopher tortoise is a fixture at a museum in Canada, where he’s roamed the hallways and the lawn of the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History since 1942.

A former director of the museum bought Gus in Silver Springs, Florida for $5 and brought him back to Halifax, where he’s become one of the most popular features of the museum.

Now, you may be wondering just how long gopher tortoises live. In the wild, they have an expected lifespan of about 60 years. Gus loves to munch on lettuce, bananas and berries– so maybe it’s the treats.

The museum has a display celebrating Gus’ big milestone “hatching day” and his life in the museum for the last 80 years.