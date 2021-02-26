GRAPHIC: Home security video shows shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, robbery of two dogs

Home security video released by a Hollywood resident to The Associated Press shows the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker.

Police say two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in the Wednesday night armed robbery. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward.

The dog walker was shot once and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.

Tippett told The Associated Press that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga. It’s not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, the captain said.

Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked, according to her representative. An email address for tips, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, has been set up. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a white Nissan Altima pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, police said.

Video captured by home security cameras at a nearby home shows the white sedan pulling up next to the dog walker and two men in dark clothing getting out.

The men appear to struggle with the shouting walker. One man then pulls what appears to be a gun and a shot is heard before the men pile into the car and flee.

The walker is heard repeatedly screaming: “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!”

He cries “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!” Charley Walters, who released the footage to AP, said his boyfriend Carlos Pantoja called 911 and can be seen on the video at the dog walker’s side waiting for police to arrive.

French bulldogs can cost thousands of dollars. A woman in San Francisco was beaten in January at gunpoint as three men stole her gray French bulldog puppy named Chloe, police said.