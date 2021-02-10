Gone since 2017, McDonald’s bringing back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst

CHICAGO (WANE) After lots of tweets, petitions and DMs, McDonald’s is bringing back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The soft drink has been missing from the fast food chain since 2017.

McDonald’s made the announcement Wednesday and indicated Hi-C will be available nationwide by this summer with select locations getting the drink next week. The company has even set up a website where Hi-C lovers can find out when the drink will show up at their neighborhood McDonald’s.

The availability of orange drink at McDonald’s dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus.