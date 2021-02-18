Girl Scouts selling cookies in-person for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This weekend, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will be selling at in-person cookie booths at Kroger and select Walmart stores to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2021.

To find a cookie booth location near you, enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool at www.gsnim.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smartphone.

Cookies in the GSNI-M council are on sale through March 15 and cost $4 a package, $5 for gluten-free. The organization is also offering contact-free ways to purchase cookies:

Through Girl Scouts’ personal “Smart Cookies” platforms.

Via GrubHub at this direct link: http://menus.fyi/2556925

Email iwantcookies@gsnim.org and we will connect you with a local Girl Scout who will offer you the opportunity to order online and have cookies delivered safely in person or shipped from the baker.

The Girl Scouts “Care to Share” option lets you buy cookies and donate them to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills such as money management, goal-setting, people skills, business ethics and decision making. Girls decide as a troop how to use their cookie proceeds to fund leadership experiences, camp and community service projects,” the GSNI-M said.

For more information or to register, visit www.gsnim.org.