Girl Scouts launch fall product program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) has launched the fall product program, which will run through Oct. 31.

GSNI-M said the annual program allows girls to be entrepreneurs by offering family and friends the opportunity to purchase delicious nuts, chocolates and magazines.

Girl Scouts will be taking orders both in-person and online. Customers can choose to have nuts, chocolates or magazines shipped directly to them, or they can select from a group of nut and chocolate products that girls can deliver. GSNI-M said items range in price from $6 to $10. New items this year include Sweet & Salty Mix, Nut & Seed Blend and Ruby Medley.

Customers may also participate in the “Care to Share” program, in which each $5 donation provides one can of nuts to our public service men and women.

To get connected to a local Girl Scout troop, please contact frontdesk@gsnim.org or 1-800-283-4812.