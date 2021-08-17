Girl Scouts announce new brownie-inspired cookie for 2022 Girl Scout Cookies season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced a new cookie that will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookies season: “Adventurefuls.”

The brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt evokes the adventures Girl Scouts have through the organization, GSNI-M said.

Every cookie purchase, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

“Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world,” GSNI-M said.

Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales, GSNI-M said. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

For more information about GSNI-M, to join or volunteer, visit www.gsnim.org.