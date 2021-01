FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday, and the organization has added a new cookie flavor just in time.

Toast-Yay is the newest flavor and it has a taste similar to cinnamon toast crunch.

Some troops have picked up cookies at the Fort Wayne Cookie Central to prepare for Friday.

Due to the pandemic, sales are being directed online with a focus on technology.

Cookies are $4 a box and the gluten-free box is $5 a box.