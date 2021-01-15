Girl Scout Cookies are now on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cookie season is here! The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program launched Friday with many Girl Scouts selling in creative, socially distant ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

The Girl Scouts Toast-Yay! cookie is shown.

A new cookie, “Toast-Yay!” joins the lineup along with Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, S’mores and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

The organization said that Girl Scouts will be reaching out to customers via social media and their personalized cookie platforms so customers can order.

The Girl Scouts has announced a new collaboration with Grubhub to provide contact-free delivery of cookies. Details will be released in the near future.

The cost of cookies in Girl Scouts Northern Indiana – Michiana remains the same as previous years at $4 a package, $5 for gluten-free. When ordering online, shipping will be subsidized for orders of six or more packages.

Due to the pandemic, the organization said there are several ways to purchase cookies:

At in-person cookie booths if local safety guidelines allow. To find a cookie booth near you, enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool at www.gsnim.org

Via the mobile app, Girl Scout Cookie Finder, available for download on iOS or Android mobile devices

Through girls’ “Smart Cookies” platforms and on social media (with parental supervision)

Are you wanting to order cookies but don’t know a Girl Scout? The organization asks that you email iwantcookies@gsnim.org and to be connected with a near by Girl Scout who will offer you the opportunity to order online.

The Girl Scouts also announced its new “Care to Share” option that enables customers to order cookies to donate to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

For more information or to register, visit www.gsnim.org.