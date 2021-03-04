Girl raises money for own brain surgery

A 7-year-old Alabama girl is helping raise money for her own brain surgery by running a lemonade stand.

Liza Scott came up with the idea after being diagnosed with brain malformations earlier this year, said her mother Elizabeth.

“This is giving her something to do while we await the surgeries but also to raise some extra money to put towards the cost of our travel and medical expenses,” she added.

So far Liza’s lemonade stand has taken in more than $12,000 in donations, and an online fundraiser has pulled in more than $290,000.