ATLANTA (WANF) – A life well lived is its own reward, but there is always room for celebration.

Nina Willis turned 114 years young Saturday. She and her sister, Pecola Kirby, are the only two sisters left of 20 siblings. Kirby, 97, is also Willis’ roommate and main caregiver.

The ladies proudly display photos of their loved ones on the walls, as well as multiple birthday letters from the mayor and from their beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.

Over a century’s worth of life is seen through pictures on the walls, neatly placed in scrapbooks and boxes around the house. After a century of life, you lose a lot of people, but that also means you loved many times.