PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix gas station owner is losing money at his pumps to try and help his customers.

Jaswiendre Singh owns the station at the corner of Osborn Road and 20th Street. He said his supplier sells him gas at $5.66 a gallon as of Wednesday night– but Singh is selling the gas for $5.19 a gallon. That is 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price.

With customers buying around 1,000 gallons per day on average, Singh is losing out on around $500 a day. But he says it’s worth it.

“To give a break to the customer and my community. People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said. “My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something. If you have something you have to share with other people.”

Singh gives praise to God for his ability to help others. He and his wife are working more to offset the losses they are feeling at the pump. They make their money inside the store.

In March, Singh was selling his gas for 10 cents less than he bought it per gallon. With prices going up around a dollar more a gallon since then, he wanted to try and help as much as he could and lowered the price even more.

“God gave me help,” Singh said. “It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people.”